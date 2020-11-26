Cabinet Calls for Giving Priority To Providing More Areas for Wheat Crops

The cabinet has met to discuss agricultural plans for Syria and provisions to ensure that more areas are cultivated for wheat and have all that is required for the task writes SANA.

On Tuesday, the cabinet discussed the cultivation of wheat crops and securing the necessary requirements to invest in the areas set out in the agricultural production plan for the agricultural season 2020/2021, and any additional areas, including regions affiliated to public sector entities.

The cabinet, in its weekly session chaired by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, affirmed that all efforts should be exerted to secure fertilizers and give priority to distribute them to the areas planted with wheat and to provide seeds, tractors, diesel and all the requirements of the agricultural process and take the necessary measures to cultivate the third and fifth sectors in Deir ez-Zor and the areas between Homs, Rastan and Hama, with irrigated wheat.

It called on the ministries of electricity and oil to intensify efforts to improve the situation of electricity in different governorates.

