Lavrov, Zarif Discuss the Situation in Syria in Phone Call

Sergei Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif have discussed issues related to Syria and their desire to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action writes SANA.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in Syria and the Karabakh region and the Iranian nuclear file with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during a phone call on Tuesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Lavrov and Zarif confirmed their two countries’ adherence to a prompt return of all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to fully implement all their obligations under the agreement adopted by the United Nations Security Council under Resolution No. 2231.

