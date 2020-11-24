US Brings Out Tankers Laden With Stolen Syrian Oil To Iraqi Territories

After moving a column of armored vehicles, US forces have sent a convoy of tankers carrying Syrian oil across the border and into Iraqi territory writes SANA.

The US occupation has sent a convoy of trucks, tanks laden with stolen oil, refrigerators and tankers from its illegitimate base in Kharab al-Jir in Hassakeh’s countryside to the Iraqi territories.

Civil sources in the al-Yaroubiah region told SANA’s reporter that a convoy of 49 vehicles loaded with the stolen oil, refrigerators, military tankers and different trucks with a number of armored vehicles left the illegitimate base across the illegal al-Walid crossing for Iraq.

Last Friday, the US occupation also evacuated 45 vehicles, including armored vehicles, military tankers and various trucks heading for Iraqi lands.

