Zarif To Pederson: Some Countries Hinder Finding Settlement To Crisis in Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that some countries hinder a political settlement to the crisis in Syria, reiterating the need to lift the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people, particularly in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

During his meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, Zarif said that in the past, opportunities to end the crisis in Syria were available, but every time we faced attempts by some countries to foil and waste these opportunities.

For his part, Pederson pointed to the Iranian cooperation with the UN, in terms of solving the crisis in Syria, asserting Iran’s important role in this regard.

