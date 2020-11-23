Assad Appoints Mikdad as Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Jaafari as His Deputy

Following the death of Walid al-Muallem, President Assad has appointed Faisal Mikdad as his replacement and Bashar al-Jaafari as his deputy reports SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday issued decrees No. 322 and No. 323, stipulating the appointment of Dr. Faisal Mikdad as Foreign and Expatriates Minister and Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari as Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister.

Assad also issued decree No. 324 stipulating the transferring of Ambassador Bassam al-Sabbagh from the Syrian Embassy in Vienna to the Permanent Delegation in New York and accrediting him as Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN in New York.

