Moscow Is Puzzled at US Criticism of Damascus Refugee Conference

Russia has expressed its confusion, following statements by the US regarding the recent refugee conference in Damascus writes The Syria Times.

Russia is bewildered at Washington’s statements on the international conference on Syrian refugee repatriation, which Damascus hosted last week, the Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday at a briefing.

The United States abstained from participating in the event over its alleged futility. Despite that, on Nov. 14, 2020, after the conference, the US State Department accused Russia and the Syrian government of “superficial support” for the refugees and slammed the event as “mere theatrics.”

“We believe that critical comments by US representatives are in line with Washington’s policy of blocking the process of the return of Syrian refugees … It is regrettable that the State Department continues its destructive policy of theatrics around the international refugee forum, which was held in the Syrian capital,” Zakharova added.

Zakharova referred to Russia’s effort to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons, noting that around 2.2 million Syrians have returned home since the onset of the conflict.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.