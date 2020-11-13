Investments Are Syria’s Gateway To Recovery

The Syrian Investment Commission has discussed efforts to increase production in Syria and the job opportunities that it can create, as a way of easing economic problems writes SANA.

Investment and accelerating the production process are Syria’s path towards economic recovery, therefore the Syrian Investment Commission has concentrated its efforts on developing and enhancing the investment environment supported by the government, to attract projects and put them into service.

In 2020, the commission managed to attract, include and start implementation on 13 industrial investment projects in several domains at a cost of 10 billion Syrian pounds.

General Director of the Syrian Investment Commission Mediyan Diyab told SANA that the projects, for which implementation began this year, are industrial in nature, and play a significant role in covering local needs, asserting that those projects include food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, building materials and agricultural fertilizers.

He added that those projects have started to be implemented in Lattakia, Suweida, Tartous, Homs, Damascus countryside and Hama provinces.

These investment projects are expected to provide about 448 job opportunities, according to Diyab, asserting that two industrial projects were completed in Quneitra province and provided about 50 job opportunities.

According to the Commission’s data, 53 investment projects at a cost of 1.3 trillion Syrian pounds were included and are expected to provide 9,377 job opportunities, and the industry sector acquired 68 percent of the included projects and 15 percent for agricultural sector, and the rest in various sectors.

Diyab stressed that the projects included are solar energy power generation in Tartous, establishing environmental charging stations that operate on photovoltaic and wind energy in several provinces, manufacturing and assembling tourist cars in Homs, and producing botanical and synthetic drugs, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics in Lattakia.

The Commission managed to prepare a procedural guide for all investment opportunities in Syria, in order to enable the investors to get acquainted with these opportunities through the Commission’s website.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.