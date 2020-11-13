International Conference on Return of Refugees Continues Its Activities for Second Day

Discussions have continued at the conference for the return of refugees in Damascus, with International participants discussing ways ensure their return writes SANA.

The International Conference on the Return of Syrian Refugees has continued its activities for a second day at the Umayyad Palace for Conferences in Damascus.

On Thursday, bilateral meetings for representatives of foreign countries and international organizations are scheduled to be held, related to the return of refugees.

A number of participants toured the makeshift center of Harjala, as well as their places of residence in Damascus countryside as the representatives of the Russian Veteran Organization offered humanitarian aid.

The participants will discuss several issues related to organizing programs that are specialized for teaching the procedures on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus.

The cooperation between Syria and Russia in the field of IT and communications, and in the scientific, economic, commercial and health fields connected with pharmaceutical preparations and medical equipment trading will be also discussed.

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal Mikdad, reaffirmed that terrorism, supported by external sides, the economic blockade and Western coercive measures imposed on Syria are the most prominent causes of the humanitarian suffering of the Syrians and their internal and external displacement, stressing that the return of all the displaced Syrians from abroad constitute a priority for the state.

Mikdad was speaking at the third plenary session of the refugee conference. He stressed that the lifting of unilateral coercive measures that affect all the vital sectors in Syria to secure conditions for the return of refugees to their areas, rehabilitation and providing services is one of the basic requirements to facilitate the return of refugees, particularly in light of the serious challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

For his part, the Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said that reconstruction of areas affected by terrorism is one of the most important issues, and will facilitate the return of refugees to their country, pointing out that the Western unilateral economic measures imposed on Syria also represent an obstacle for the of return of the Syrian refugees to their country.

Lavrentiev stressed the importance of unifying international efforts to make the main goal of the International Conference on the Return of Refugees a success.

