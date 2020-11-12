Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Meets With Syrian President in Damascus

Faleh al-Fayyad arrived in Damascus for a meeting with President Assad, to discuss relations between Syria and Iraq writes SANA.

The head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Sha’abi) in Iraq, Faleh al-Fayyad, arrived in Damascus, on an official visit to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In a brief statement, Fayyad’s office said, “The head of the Popular Mobilization Authority arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, to meet with the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.”

According to a Syrian government source, the meeting touched on a number of topics, including cross-border trade and increasing bilateral relations.

It is noteworthy to mention that Fayadh has visited Syria several times, as an envoy of Iraqi heads of government.

