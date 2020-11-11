Syria Participates in Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage 2020 in Sharjah

Syria is taking part in a forum that will highlight Arab cultural heritage and discuss ways to conserve ideas writes SANA.

With the participation of Syria, the Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage 2020 has started activities under the title: Authenticity, Community and Conservation in the Arab Thought, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

The Forum, organized by the regional office to preserve the Cultural Heritage in Arab World ICCROM-Sharjah, will last for two days, and it will include interpositions and topics that will be presented via the internet by researchers who will tackle the challenges facing the sector of antiquities and heritage in the region.

The forum will be concluded by announcing the winners of the ICCROM-Sharjah Award for Good Practices in Cultural Heritage Conservation and Management in the Arab Region, in which Syria participated through the project of restoration of the ancient al-Saqatiyah market in Aleppo Old City along with 14 Arab cultural projects.

