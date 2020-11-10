Idleb: 314 Ceasefire Violations Recorded, 29 Killed in 5 Weeks

Despite a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Turkey, attacks continue to happen and civilians continue to be killed reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

Syria’s Response Coordinators Group has recorded more than 314 violations of Idleb’s ceasefire by Syrian regime forces and Russia in five weeks.

The Russian-led attacks have killed 29 civilians, including seven children and two women and four relief workers, the local monitoring group said in statement.

Also, six educational facilities, two popular markets, a civil defense center, and a service facility were targeted by the regime bombardment.

On Mar. 5, 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire agreement in Idleb, which took effect the next day.

