With Biden winning, Middle East on Cusp of Transformation, Saudi Regime Concerned

With the election of Joe Biden, it is expected that there will be a change in US policy in the region, that will include reaching out diplomatically to Iran writes Al-Watan.

After outgoing President Donald Trump’s aggressive policies in the Middle East, analysts expected that the new US president, Joe Biden, will adopt a more traditional American strategy, focusing on issues such as the nuclear deal with Iran, and engage with Iran diplomatically on other topics. This is in addition to a series of complex issues in terms of playing a decisive role in the efforts to end the war in Libya, to contain the influence of the Turkish regime, its interference in the affairs of regional countries, and to confront the threats against US forces in Iraq.

In a report, the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) expected that the Biden administration would refocus US policy in the region on issues such as Iran and would push for the respect of rights across the region.

Analysts believe that one of the first steps will be to reconnect with the Palestinians, who were angered by the decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognize the city as the capital of Israel. The US campaign in the Arab world to normalize relations with Israel has also angered the Palestinians, but Biden is likely to embrace these efforts.

According to ECFR, “when it comes to Israel and the Palestinians, most European governments will receive the Biden administration with great comfort.”

ECFR stated that there is hope that Biden will at least fix what has been ruined by the Trump era, such as renewing American aid to the Palestinians, reopening the headquarters of the Palestinian mission in Washington, and reverting back to the traditional two-state solution. However, it is unlikely that there will be a complete return to the previous [pre-Trump] state of affairs.

Trump’s personal relationships with wealthy regimes in the region gave their leaders a free hand.

The businessperson’s close relations with the Gulf states contrast with the lukewarm relationship that linked these oil-rich countries to his predecessor, Barack Obama, who, by concluding the nuclear agreement with Iran, raised the concerns of Saudi Arabia and its neighbors.

Just days ago, the US agreed to sell the UAE more than ten billion dollars worth of advanced F-35 fighter jets.

Trump’s policies have generally found an echo in the Gulf, despite his lack of decisive action on major events, including the attacks on Aramco in 2019, which he blamed on Iran.

Nowadays, Saudi Arabia is concerned that the Biden administration will abandon these matters, which are in its greatest interest, by rolling back the sanctions against Iran, returning to the nuclear deal, and limiting arms sales.

In this context, and according to the WAFA news agency, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated Biden today and expressed his aspiration to work with Biden and his administration to strengthen Palestinian-American relations and, “achieve freedom, independence, justice, and dignity for the people [of Palestine], as well as work for peace, stability, and security for all in our region and the world.”

