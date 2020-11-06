Agriculture Ministry Launches ‘Year of Wheat’

The Agriculture Ministry has announced plans to increase the amount of wheat planted as well as the quality of the crop writes SANA.

The production plan of the Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Ministry for the agricultural year 2020-2021 revealed that this year will be the Year of Wheat, through the procedures and facilities taken to achieve production of the largest possible amount of wheat; the crop which constitutes one of the most significant strategic crops that ensure the nation’s food security.

The plan includes encouraging farmers to cultivate the largest possible area with this crop.

The Director of Agriculture Planning at the ministry, Haitham Haidar, said that cultivating wheat plans for this year is based on increasing the irrigated areas by nearly 22,000 hectares in comparison with the last season, in addition to increasing the production requirements with a focus on the scientific research and continuing to adopt new high productivity varieties, which are disease resistant and drought tolerant, along with rehabilitating the productive institutions and developing their work mechanism along with their production in both quality and quantity.

