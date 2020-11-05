472 Coronavirus Recorded in Rebel-Held Areas

The northern Syria has registered hundreds of new coronavirus infections, with fears that it could spread further reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

At least 472 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in rebel-held areas in northern Syria, the Epidemiological Surveillance Laboratory said Tuesday.

The number of positive cases has reached a total of 6,535 in northwestern Syria.

The laboratory has also recorded four deaths, two in Idleb province and two in the northern countryside of Aleppo, bringing the number of deaths to 46.

So far, 29 new cases have been recovered, bringing the total number of people recovering to 2,625.

Humanitarian workers fear that any further rise in coronavirus cases would be disastrous in northwest Syria, where almost 1.5 million people live in overcrowded camps or shelters, often with poor access to running water, AFP reported.

The Idleb bastion, now dominated by a group led by Syria’s former al-Qaeda affiliate, has been battered by years of war.

Local and international humanitarian workers are working to contain the virus, but cases are still on the rise.

