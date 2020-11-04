MOH Official Warns Against Violet Wave of the Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has warned that a second wave of the coronavirus is coming and that it will be worst than the first writes Baladi News.

Deputy Director of the Department of Communicable and Chronic Diseases at the Ministry of Health Atef al-Tawil, warned of a new wave of the coronavirus that will be more violent than the one that preceded it.

“An inevitable new coronavirus wave is upon us,” Tawil said to Sham FM radio.

Tawil added that the second epidemiological wave is always more brutal than the first, and the number of victims is higher, due to the easing of precautionary measures.

Tawil considered that the main reason for the spread of the coronavirus in the winter are gatherings in closed places and to the similarity of coronavirus symptoms to influenza symptoms.

Tawil called on citizens to adhere to preventive measures as much as possible and to avoid crowded places.

The head of the Health Education Program in the Damascus Health Directorate, Wael al-Daghli, expected, late last month, a new wave of the coronavirus in the next two months.

The number of coronavirus infections in Syria rose, as of Monday, to 5,843 cases, including 2,061 recoveries and 259 deaths, according to MOH figures.

According to Sowt Al-Asima sources, the number of people who went to government hospitals to get the PCR test in Damascus increased between Oct. 20 – 25, 2020, by 25 percent.

Director of School Health at the regime-affiliated Ministry of Education, Dr. Hatoon al-Tawashi, announced the increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in schools, adding that the total number reached 399 cases in all governorates, including 205 students, 194 teachers and administrators, and school health personnel.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.