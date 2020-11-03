250 Tourism Establishments Closed Down for Non-Compliance With Precautionary Measures

Authorities in Syria are continuing to take action against establishments that break the rules regarding coronavirus, including the serving of Hookah reports Al-Watan.

The Director of Quality and Tourism Control at the Ministry of Tourism, Ziyad al-Balkhi, said in an exclusive statement to Al-Watan that about 700 violations have been recorded against tourism establishments since the reopening decision last June.

He indicated that 400 establishments violated the precautionary measures they should have abided by to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Some establishments still provided hookah, going against the guidelines. Balkhi indicated that the measures taken by the ministry ranged from a fine, to a warning or a decision to close down the establishment.

He explained that the number of closures amounted to about 250 closures for non-compliance with the precautionary health conditions and the provision of hookahs.

Regarding what is being said about non-compliance at a number of establishments in various governorates, where hookahs were deliberately kept on the menu, Balkhi stressed that monitoring is being carried out on a daily basis, and each violation is penalized. He noted that some establishments are taking the risk of staying open to attract a few customers.

Balkhi indicated that the requirements governing the operations of tourism facilities will continue to be enforced, while the decision prohibiting hookahs will continue to be in place, as part of the preventive measures. He added that new decisions will be made public as soon as they are approved.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.