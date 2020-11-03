Turkish-Backed Forces Lose Important Base After Clashes With Jihadist Ally

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham have taken control of the headquarters of the Turkish-backed 4th Brigade of the Syrian National Army reports Al-Masdar.

The Turkish-backed forces in northwestern Syria suffered a major loss this weekend, when they lost their headquarters to the jihadist rebels in western Aleppo.

According to opposition reports from the western countryside of Aleppo, the jihadists of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham took control of the headquarters of the Turkish-backed 4th Brigade of the Syrian National Army (SNA).

The reports said that Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham had temporarily besieged the headquarters of the 4th Brigade before they were able to establish full control over this site inside the key town of Dart Izza.

The reason for the besiegement and capture of the 4th Brigade’s headquarters is unknown.

Dart Izza is one of the most important strongholds for the Turkish-backed forces in northwestern Syria. It has been their primary stronghold in western Aleppo since they were expelled from the administrative capital.

In the past, the jihadist rebel factions like Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Jund al-Aqsa (now part of Hurras al-Deen Group) have clashed with the Turkish-backed forces, resulting in significant territorial losses in northwestern Syria.

