Coronavirus Hits Hard in Autonomous Administration Areas

Coronavirus is spreading in areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration, with new infections reported in a host of towns writes Buyer.

On Wednesday, the Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration announced the recording of 216 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily rate since the outbreak at the end of April.

The Health Authority said that it had recorded four deaths in the cities of Qamishli, Hassakeh, and Karaki Laki, bringing the death toll to 119 people.

According to the Health Authority, new infections are in Hassakeh, Qamishli, Karaki Laki, al-Darbasiyah, Amuda, Tirbespiyê, Jal Agha, Rmelan, al-Hol camp, Kobani, Tabqah, Manbij, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Shahba. The highest number of infections, 34, is in Derik.

Co-chair of the Health Authority, Dr. Joan Mustafa, stated that six new recoveries were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Autonomous Administration regions to date is 4,164, including 693 recoveries.

