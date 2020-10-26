Muallem-Pedersen Discuss the Constitutional Committee

Walid al-Muallem has met with Geir Pedersen to discuss the Constitutional Committee and the ongoing economic crisis writes SANA.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Muallem received UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and the accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed a number of issues related to the situation in Syria, with the talks tackling the economic situation and viewpoints agreed that the unilateral economic measures make this situation more difficult, particularly in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding the work of the Constitutional Committee, both sides underlined the importance of the success of its work, which requires the adherence to the rules of procedures which are agreed upon, particularly the non-interference in its work and not setting any timetables imposed from abroad.

Muallem affirmed that the Constitutional Committee is the one that decides the recommendations that it can come up with and the manner of its work, and that this process, at all stages, is led and owned by Syria alone and on the basis that the Syrian people have the exclusive right to decide the future of their country.

On the other hand, Muallem presented details related to the Syrian government’s intention to hold an international conference on refugees on Nov. 11-12, 2020, and in this regard he criticized the Western role in setting conditions and fabricating flimsy pretexts to impede the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, which confirms the politicization of this purely humanitarian file and its use as a card for implementing the political agendas.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mikdad, Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Ayman Sousan, and Director of the Special Office Department at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry Ayman Ra’ad.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.