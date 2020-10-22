Assad Issues Decree Disbursing One-Time Grant for Civil Employees

President Assad has issued a decree to provide a lump sum to employees and former employee of the civil service, which will be tax free writes SANA.

On Wednesday, President Bashar al-Assad issued the Legislative Decree No. 25 for the year 2020, on disbursing a one-time grant with an amount of 50,000 Syrian pounds to civil and military employees and 40,000 Syrian pounds to civil and military pensioners.

The grant will be exempt from income tax and other deductions.

Assad also issued the Legislative Decree No. 24 for the year 2020 which stipulates for amending articles No. 68 and No. 69 of the income tax law No. 24 for the year 2003.

According to the decree, the minimum tax exempt limit on salaries and wages was amended to become 50,000 Syrian pounds instead of 15,000, and the progressive tax brackets were modified to become 30,000 Syrian pounds for each tax bracket.

