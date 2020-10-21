Diplomatic Institute, Center For Measurement & Evaluation Sign MOU

A memorandum of understanding has been signed, which hopes to promote scientific and cultural cooperation and support and develop joint cooperation in the field of training writes Al-Watan.

On Tuesday, and in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Walid al-Muallem, Deputy Foreign Minister, Dr. Faisal Mikdad, and Assistant Foreign Minister, Dr. Ayman Sousan, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Center for Measurement and Evaluation. The MOU is motivated by a desire to promote scientific and cultural cooperation and support and develop joint cooperation in the field of training.

The MOU was signed by Diplomatic Institute Director, Ambassador Dr. Ghassan Naseer, and Director-General of the Center for Measurement and Evaluation, Dr. Maysoon Dashash.

In a statement to Al-Watan, Dashash stressed the great importance of the MOU, which, she said, will have a positive impact on the field of developing human capabilities and cadres in both the institute and the center.

Dashash also said that intensive meetings will be held and attention will be given to the training scope that the center began working on.

