At Least Eleven Young People Arrested in al-Hamah, Qudsaya

The regime erected checkpoints at the entrance and exits of a number of towns and arrested young men that it claimed had not completed military service reports Sowt Al-Asima.

The regime Intelligence and Military Police arrested at least 11 young men during a campaign carried out in the towns of Qudsaya and al-Hamah in the western countryside of Damascus. The campaign started on Sunday evening and lasted till Monday.

Sowt al-Asima’s correspondent said that Military Police patrols and Political Security set up temporary checkpoints on ​​the old Beirut road separating the towns of al-Hamah and Qudsaya, where they arrested at least seven young passersby.

On Monday, Military Police patrols set up checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the two towns, in addition to a checkpoint in Hay al-Sikka in the town of al-Hamah.

On Monday noon, other patrols set up three checkpoints in Qudsaya, in the neighborhoods of al-Khayateen, al-Sakhry, and 8 Athar (March 8). Four young men were arrested on charges of failing to serve in the ranks of the regime’s army.

