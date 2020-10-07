Assad: Erdogan Behind Escalation of Karabakh Conflict

President Assad has accused Turkey of escalating violence in the Karabakh region and described it as a distraction from domestic issues writes Al-Watan.

President Bashar al-Assad confirmed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, supports terrorist organizations in both Syria and Libya, and is behind the escalation of the conflict in Karabakh.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, and according to reporting by Russia Today, Assad stated that the Turkish regime uses terrorists from Syria and other countries in the battles between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Karabakh region.

Assad pointed out that Erdogan is working to ignite wars to divert the Turkish people’s attention from internal problems, especially after scandals related to his links to the Islamic State (ISIS).

Assad said that everyone knows that ISIS was selling Syrian oil through Turkey, with US protection.

Assad added that rich countries are complicit with the Turkish president in supporting terrorism, indicating that Turkey has become a tool to implement the policies of those countries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.