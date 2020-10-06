UN Sends 16 Truckloads of Aid To Idleb

The UN has delivered aid to civilians in Idleb, who are in desperate need, via the Cilvegozu border gate reports Anadolu Agency.

On Thursday, the UN sent 16 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Idleb, where millions of people need assistance due to the worsening internal conflict.

The trucks carrying supplies entered Idleb province through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey’s southern Hatay province.

The aid will be distributed among residents of Idleb and nearby rural areas.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

