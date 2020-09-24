Clashes Between Opposition Groups in Syria’s Tel Tamr

Turkish-backed groups in Tel Tamr have engaged in armed clashes, leaving fighter on both sides dead and injured reports North Press.

On Tuesday, fierce clashes took place between two Turkish-backed armed opposition groups in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, north of Hassakeh, northeastern Syria.

The clashes took place following a dispute between the Sultan Murad and Ahrar al-Sharqiya groups in the villages of Laylan and Arba’in, west of Tel Tamr, leaving casualties, local sources told North Press.

Members of Ahrar al-Sharqiya demanded members of the other group change their positions, but their request was rejected, the source said.

The dispute developed into an armed clash that resulted in at least three deaths and several injuries in both groups, who were taken to Ras al-Ayn hospitals, according to the source.

The source added that the clashes did not stop until the intervention of the Turkish army.

A local source from the village of Laylan told North Press that repeated clashes between the armed groups have left a state of fear and panic among the residents in the area.

Many residents are thinking of moving to other areas, outside the control of these groups in northeastern Syria, due to insecurity and a lack of job opportunities.

The city of Ras al-Ayn is witnessing repeated clashes between armed opposition groups, which leads to deaths and injuries among civilians and material damage to property.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.