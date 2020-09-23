The Regime’s Latest Arrests

The regime has arrested a student and dismissed a state employee for comments they made on their personal social media accounts reports Nadaa Syria.

The security branches of the Syrian regime arrested a university student from Suweida in southern Syria after a post he shared on his personal Facebook account, in addition to dismissing an employee in the same governorate for opposing the regime.

Suweida 24 reported that the regime’s intelligence services arrested Qais Nur al-Din Naim from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Damascus on Sunday, while he was passing through the Conference Palace checkpoint and took him to the Political Security Directorate in the capital, knowing that there was no complaint or charge against him.

The same source pointed out that the arrest was due to a post the student wrote on his personal Facebook, in which he expresses his political opinion.

In similar news, the network confirmed that the Ministry of Education of the Assad regime issued a decision to dismiss Lala Salama Murad from her job, based on orders from the National Security Bureau, on charges of opposing the regime and harboring malevolent feelings towards the state and the higher political leadership.

According to the same source, Murad’s husband confirmed the news on his personal Facebook and uploaded a picture of the recommendation for dismissal, which was submitted to the attention of the Prime Minister of the Syrian regime.

It should be noted that following the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in March 2011, the Assad regime issued dozens of dismissal decisions against employees, teachers, and workers in government departments because of their political opinions or their participation in the revolution.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.