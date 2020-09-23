Bodies of Two Women Found in SDF-Controlled al-Hol Camp

The bodies of two women have been discovered, with it being suggested that they were strangled to death writes SANA.

Amid a state of chaos and insecurity inside the Syrian Democratic Forces-controlled al-Hol camp, east of Hassakeh city, the bodies of two women were found on Tuesday inside the camp.

According to sources at the camp, bodies of the two women were found inside the eighth section of the camp.

It was said that they were strangled to death, adding that this not the first time such incidents have occurred.

