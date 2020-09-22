Russia, Syria Sign MOU Around Peaceful Nuclear Uses

The two side have said that they will work together to use nuclear energy for peaceful means, including medicine, agricultural and mineral exploration writes Al-Watan.

Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, announced today that Russian state-owned company, Rosatom, and the Atomic Energy Commission of Syria have signed a memorandum of understanding.

Ulyanov tweeted out, according to the Russian agency Sputnik, “The Director General of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, and the President of the Atomic Energy Commission of Syria, Dr. Ibrahim Osman, have signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) around cooperating at the level of non-proliferation uses of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes.”

Non-proliferation nuclear techniques for peaceful purposes is intended to be used in nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat dangerous diseases, in addition to controlling dangerous infectious insects and pests in agricultural crops, sterilization of food products, and mineral exploration, among others.

The 64th General Conference of the IAEA is being held at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna from Sept. 21-25, 2020.

