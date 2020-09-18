100 Industrial Companies Participate in “Made in Syria” Shopping Festival

Traders are taking part in the ‘Made in Syria’ festival, selling a variety of goods and materials to consumers at low prices reports SANA.

On Wednesday, 100 national industrial companies from various sectors took part in the activities of the 103rd round of the monthly ‘Made in Syria’ shopping festival, which was kicked off at Tishreen Sport City in Damascus.

It was organized by Damascus and its countryside Chamber of Industry, and will last until Sept. 24, 2020.

The participating companies display more than 7,000 kinds of detergents, food supplies, transformational materials, such as tissues, stationery and school clothes.

Assistant Industry Minister Bashar Zaghlouleh told journalists in statements that the festival is a positive contribution to breaking the ring of mediation between the producer and the consumer and an opportunity to achieve competitiveness among the producing companies.

He asserted the role of the private industrial sector as a strategic partner in industrial development, production and securing of basic products for the citizens at the lowest prices.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.