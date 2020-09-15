Second Russian Officer Reported Dead in Syria After ISIS Attack

A Russian officer has died in a Moscow military hospital, following an attack that struck a convoy travelling through Deir ez-Zor reports Al-Masdar.

Russian Army Sergeant Mikhail Milchin has reportedly died after being seriously wounded in eastern Syria on Aug. 18, 2020.

Sgt. Milchin was part of the Russian convoy that was traveling through Deir ez-Zor Governorate, when his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb.

The TASS news agency quoted a medical source as saying on Sunday, that Milchin died in a Moscow military hospital.

On Aug. 18, 2020, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the killing of a Russian officer and the wounding of two soldiers, following a roadside bombing attack in eastern Syria.

The ministry added that the explosion occurred after a humanitarian operation, during which aid was distributed to those in need.

