UN Dispatches 29 Trucks Carrying Aid To Idleb

Residents of Idleb, who are living in dire circumstances, are to receive aid from UN trucks, which crossed into the area from Turkey reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

On Wednesday, the UN dispatched 29 truckloads of humanitarian aid for the needy in Idleb city.

The supplies entered the Syrian city through the Cilvegozu border crossing from Turkey’s southern Hatay province.

The aid will be distributed among residents of Idleb and nearby rural areas.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idleb falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple ceasefire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

