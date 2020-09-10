Education Ministry Asks its Directorates to Address Classroom Density in Schools

Schools are overcrowded and the Ministry is asking them to be flexible and adapt their programmes, state news agency SANA reports

Within the plan of the Ministry of Education to implement the approved health protocol to ensure a safe and secure return to schools, and after studying the data on the number of students received from the directorates of education, the Ministry of Education asked its directorates in the provinces to work on addressing classroom density in schools by distributing students to nearby schools and converting administrative rooms into classrooms.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed the need to expedite the receipt of completed school buildings that can be used and expanded by applying half-time program and coordination between education directors in the event that there are schools close to each other geographically which belong to different education directorates, as is the case in the schools in the Quneitra, Damascus and Damascus Countryside governorates.

In order to ensure the good implementation of the protocol and preventive measures, the Ministry stressed the intensification of supervisory rounds by specialized and educational guidance teams and the immediate treatment of the problems and challenges that hinder the implementation of the protocol and the activation of social participation and parents’ councils to assist and participate in providing the necessary capabilities to implement the health protocol in the interest of the health and safety of the students.

The ministry also requested from its directorates to submit reports on what has been accomplished, including proposals and solutions that have been implemented, and needs, no later than next Saturday, September 12th.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.