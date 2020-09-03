New License Plates Decision by Salvation, Interim Governments

Ill-considered decisions are forcing civilians to drive cars with two different identification plates, Shaam network reports

Amidst a noticeable indifference, decisions issued by institutions affiliated with the Syrian Interim Government and the Salvation Government negatively affect the deteriorating living conditions of northern Syria inhabitants.

Each of the two has imposed a decision to number civilian cars, according to procedures specific to each region. This creates further obstacles for civilians, as a result of mismanagement and ill-considered decisions.

The decision especially affects those who are forced to move between the rural areas of Aleppo and Idlib.

Activists shared pictures depicting civilian-owned cars with two different identification plates — one belonging to the Interim Government and the other to the Salvation Government.

This has led to a state of discontent among the population, who demanded that a single license plate be needed instead of forcing civilians to pay more money for multiple identification plates.

The sources indicated that the cost of numbering a car in Idlib is 30 Turkish liras, and 150 Turkish liras in A’zaz.

This means that whoever is forced to register their car in the two areas would have to pay upwards of 50 thousand Syrian pounds.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.