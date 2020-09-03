Firefighting Teams Control Wide Fire in Wadi Al-Nadara, in the Homs Western Countryside

The fire erupted on the administrative boundaries of the Homs, Hama and Tartous provinces

A Homs firefighting team has been able to control a wide fire that erupted in the woods of the village of Qurb Ali in Wadi Al-Nadara in the Homs western countryside.

Commander of the firefighting brigade in Homs colonel Othman Juda told SANA that following two days of efforts the firefighting teams were able to control the fire and to extinguish it from the area.

Colonel Juda pointed out that members of the firefighting team, the civil defense and the Agriculture Directorate spare no efforts over this period to control the fire.

On Monday, a fire erupted on the common administrative boundaries of the Homs, Hama and Tartous provinces, targeting the perennial forest trees in a rugged geographical area.

