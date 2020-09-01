Syrian Red Crescent Receives Medical Aid Provided by the UAE

Planes carrying aid to help Syria deal with the coronavirus pandemic have landed in Damascus, coming from the Emirates, Iran, Russia and China reports Sowt Al-Asima.

A batch of Emirati medical aid arrived at Damascus International Airport yesterday, to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid was provided by the Emirates Red Crescent and was received at Damascus Airport by the Syrian Red Crescent.

The batch included respirators, medication, disinfectants, and test kits, with the aim of supporting efforts to address the pandemic, according to SANA.

A batch of Iranian medical aid also arrived at Damascus Airport a few days ago. It included testing kits, thermo detectors, and pulse oximeters.

Last month, Russian ROSAR Association and the Russian International Organization sent a batch of medical aid to the Syrian Ministry of Health, which included protective suits for frontliners, medication, and thermo detectors.

Two batches of aid also arrived in Syria from China, one of which included protective equipment and clothing for medical personnel, sanitizers, and thermo detectors, while the other included coronavirus test kits.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.