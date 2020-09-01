Syrian Artist Launches Online Art Project for Refugee Children

A Syrian artist living in Germany has launched an online art school for children, to help them fill their days as they socially distance themselves from other children writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

Syrian artist Salam al-Qatifan launched an online art project for Syrian children living in different countries in order to help keep them active while observing quarantine rules and social distancing practices. The project teaches children a variety of drawing and coloring techniques as a productive way to spend their free time while they are stuck at home.

Qatifan, 31, took a hazardous sea trip and left her war-torn homeland for Germany in 2016, to live in Munich. After learning the language and adapting to the new way of life, she held dozens of individual and group exhibitions, and participated in art workshops and cultural festivals. She obtained dozens of certificates of gratitude and appreciation as well as a master’s degree from UNESCO in Athens after volunteering with the German “Peace on Paper” workshop to support refugees in Greece. She he has been giving weekly drawing lessons through the live broadcast on the Projects Club page on Facebook and YouTube, the first club to support projects in Europe and organize workshops and exhibitions.

Qatifan said that she adopted the approach of carrots and play, and simplistic explanations, both verbal and practical, first offering a detailed description of the tools necessary, from the different types of media, to paint brushes and the methods of using and cleaning them. The artist was amazed by the children’s response, their interest in her lessons and their eagerness to learn and work in art, which she promptly supported and encouraged.

