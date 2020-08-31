Syrian Democratic Forces: Eight Soldiers Die in ISIS Attack

Two attacks have left eight fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces dead, with ISIS and Turkish-backed groups being blamed reports North Press.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Press Center announced on Sunday that eight Self-Defense Forces (North and East Syria’s local conscription-based force known as HXP) fighters lost their lives in two separate attacks in Deir ez-Zor and Ayn Issa.

The SDF Press Center said that Islamic State sleeper cells attacked an HXP point in Dashisha in Deir ez-Zor on Friday.

In a statement on the SDF’s Facebook account, the SDF stated that four fighters were killed in the Deir ez-Zor attack, which was carried out simultaneously with an attack by Turkish-backed armed opposition groups on the village of Hoshna near the M4 highway. Four more fighters were killed in this attack.

Earlier in August, Turkish forces and its affiliated armed opposition groups targeted a vehicle belonging to the Defense Ministry of the Autonomous Administration on the M4 Highway, killing the driver and wounding a passenger.

Last week, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi tweeted a call to guarantor countries in Syria to stop Turkish violations in northeastern Syria and protect both local citizens and Autonomous Administration employees from being targeted.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.