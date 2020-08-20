Damascus Merchants Sell Properties Amid Economic Crisis

Tough economic conditions, recent fires and offers from Iranian parties are pushing merchants to sell their shops in the capital's markets writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

One of the most famous merchants in Hareeqa Bazzar in Damascus, has put up half of his 20 shops for sale.

According to Zaman Al-Wasl’s source, many of the merchants are selling their shops in the area, which during the height of the war, were valued at 100-300 million Syrian pounds.

The recession and economic sanctions imposed on the country played a central role in the decision of most merchants, which was also influenced by the security issues and attractive buying offers from Iranian-sponsored parties.

Major markets in the capital have suffered a series of fires, said to be caused by a short circuit, the latest of which occurred in al-Buzuriyah Bazzar, one of the most famous and historic markets in Damascus.

