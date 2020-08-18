Assad Discusses Deepening Economic Cooperation With Iran

President Assad has met with a delegation from Iran and discussed means to enhance their relationship and confront aggressive policies aimed at them writes SANA.

On Monday, President Bashar al-Assad received Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and the accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the latest developments in Syria and the developments of the political track with the approach of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva and viewpoints converged as Assad affirmed that Syria will go forwards in this track despite of the attempts of some parties to divert the committee from its tasks and the purposes of its formation and to change the mechanisms of its work.

The two sides also discussed means to enhance cooperation between the two countries to face the siege imposed by the US and its allies against Syria, and the possible options to deal with it and with its repercussions, with the help of the friendly and allied countries and whoever rejects the practices adopted by the US under fake names and titles to stifle the Syrian people.

The Iranian side underlined the importance of deepening the level of the economic cooperation between the two countries to face this siege.

During the meeting, the Iranian side also congratulated the Syrian people and leadership for the achievement of the latest parliamentary elections, and the head of the Iranian delegation affirmed that holding these elections at this time proves the adherence of the Syrian people to their land and state and their keenness on participating in the important constitutional events despite of all the circumstances which they are passing through.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.