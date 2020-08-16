US Forces Brings Trucks Laden With Weapons and Logistic Materials to Hassakeh Countryside

The US has brought yet more weapons and logistical materials to their base in Hassakeh, via a crossing with Iraq writes SANA.

The US occupation forces have brought a truck laden with new weapons and logistical materials to their illegitimate bases in the Hassakeh countryside, in the latest violation of international laws.

Local sources affirmed to SANA’s reporter that a convoy of vehicles belonging to the US occupation forces laden with weapons and logistical materials entered from the Iraqi territories through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing to the illegitimate al-Shadadi base, south of Hassakeh City.

Last Thursday, the American occupation forces brought 40 trucks accompanied by military vehicles from the illegal al-Walid crossing coming from Iraq and took the oil line road towards their illegitimate bases in the countryside of the province.

In recent months, the US occupation forces have brought thousands of trucks laden with weapons and military and logistical equipment to Hassakeh province through the illegitimate crossings to enhance their illegitimate presence in the Syrian al-Jazeera region and to support the armed militias that steal Syrian oil and gas and smuggle them abroad.

