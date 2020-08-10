Turkish Drones Stalk Syrian Army Forces in Idleb as Militants Move in Reinforcements

Amid speculation that the Syrian army will launch an offensive in Idleb, Turkish drones have been monitoring the movement of troops writes Al-Masdar.

Turkish drones have been harassing Syrian army troops in the southern countryside of the Idleb Governorate recently, as they continue to hover over their positions and record their movements.

According to a field source in nearby Hama, the Turkish drones are mostly conducting reconnaissance missions over the Syrian army-held areas, which is one of the reasons why they are moving their forces towards specific areas in the Idleb Governorate.

At the same time, new reports have surfaced about the Turkish-backed militants and their jihadist allies moving reinforcements to the southern countryside of Idleb, amid fears of a new offensive by the Syrian Arab Army and their allies.

The reports posted by opposition activists and channels on Friday and Saturday indicated that the militants are preparing their defenses for a potential Syrian army offensive in the Jabal al-Zawiya region,

While the Syrian Ministry of Defense has not officially stated its intention to launch a new offensive in southern Idleb, local army sources have spoken about the movement of reinforcements to Jabal al-Zawiya and the deployment of heavy weapons to this strategic front.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.