Health Ministry: 52 New Coronavirus Cases Registered, 13 Cases Recover, 2 Pass Away

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Syria, with the announcement that two further people have succumb to the virus writes SANA.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced that 52 new coronavirus infections were registered in Syria, 13 cases have recovered and two have passed away.

The ministry said in a statement to SANA that the number of infections registered in Syria reached 944, of which 296 cases have recovered while 48 have passed away .

The first case of coronavirus infection in Syria was detected on Mar. 22, 2020, in a person who had come from abroad, while the first death caused by the virus was registered on Mar. 29, 2020.

