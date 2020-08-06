At Least Six Syrians Killed in Beirut Explosion

Six Syrians have been reported as being killed by the catastrophic blast that ripped through the Lebanese capital reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

At least six Syrians were killed in the massive warehouse explosion in Beirut on Tuesday, with activists and the Lebanese Red Cross saying more than 100 people have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, rescue workers are still digging through the rubble looking for survivors of the warehouse explosion that devastated many parts of Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring more than 4,000 in a toll that officials expect to rise.

The size and scale of the Beirut explosion mirrored that of another major disaster involving ammonium nitrate. In 1947, a ship carrying some 2,200 tons of the chemical compound caught fire in Texas City, Texas, and exploded, causing a series of subsequent blasts at nearby oil facilities and a chemical plant. That disaster killed over 575 people and wounded another 4,000.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.