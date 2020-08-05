A Soldier From Turkish Occupation Forces Found Dead in Ras al-Ayn

A soldier from the Turkish occupation forces was shot dead in Hassakeh, in an escalation of tensions between groups in the region writes SANA.

On Monday evening, a soldier from the Turkish occupation forces was found dead in Ras al-Ayn City in Hassakeh’s northwestern countryside.

Local sources told SANA’s reporter that he had been shot several times near the bread facility where the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries terrorists are positioned.

Ras al-Ayn City has been witnessing a continued fight among the mercenaries of the Turkish occupation. Convoys of military vehicles have been brought into the city in an attempt to stop the fighting between terrorist groups. Fights have occurred over the distribution of property, stolen from the locals.

