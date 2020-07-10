Russia Accuses Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham of Preparing Chemical Weapons Attack to Blame Syrian Gov’t

The Russian Reconciliation Center claims that locals have said that Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham have 15 explosive devices equipped with an unknown toxic element writes Al-Masdar.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham was planning provocations in Idleb to accuse the Syrian government of using chemical weapons.

The head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, Admiral Alexander Sherpetsky, said in a press statement on Wednesday, “According to the information of the Reconciliation Center, provided by locals, gunmen from Tahrir al-Sham are planning to make provocations [in Idleb] and accuse the government forces of using chemical weapons.”

He continued, “The militants have already made 15 explosive devices equipped with an unknown toxic element.”

This claim by the Russian Ministry of Defense comes at a time when the violence in Idleb Governorate has increased immensely since the ceasefire was established in early March in northwestern Syria.

