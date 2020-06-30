Syrian Government Forces Members Die While Planting Landmines in Southern Idleb

Three government soldiers were killed when a landmine they were planting in southern Idleb accidentally detonated reports Smart News.

Captain Naji Mustafa, a spokesman of the National Liberation Front (NLF) of the Free Syrian Army, reported to Smart News that a landmine exploded while a group of Syrian government forces members were planting the explosives on Rasha hill in the mountainous Shashabo area. The explosion killed three members and injured two others, including a lieutenant.

Mustafa added that the Syrian government forces continue to send reinforcements to the Shashabo area in order to remobilize their forces in southern Idleb and western Hama.

On Jun. 15, 2020, the NLF observed remobilizations of Syrian government forces and their allied militias on frontlines of the southern Idleb countryside.

On Mar. 5, 2020, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire agreement in Idleb that entered into force on Mar. 6, 2020. Earlier, the Syrian government forces and loyalist militias, supported by Russia, launched a ground military attack on the southern and eastern countryside of Idleb and the southern and western countryside of Aleppo. The Syrian government gained control of dozens of villages and towns in the region, after intense shelling. The shelling killed and injured hundreds of civilians, and forced hundreds of thousands to displace.

