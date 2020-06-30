13 New Coronavirus Cases Registered in Syria

A further 13 people have been infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 269 writes SANA.

On Monday, the Health Ministry announced that 13 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria for persons who were in close contact with other infected people, raising the total number to 269.

The Ministry said that the number of infections in Syria reached 269, of which 102 have recovered and nine have died.

The first case of coronavirus was detected in Syria on Mar. 22, 2020.

