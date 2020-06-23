Health Ministry: 15 New Coronavirus Cases Registered

A spate of new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Damascus and its countryside, bring the total number to 219 reports SANA.

On Monday, the Health Ministry announced that 15 new coronavirus cases were registered bringing the total number of cases in Syria to 219.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that the announced cases are for people who have been in contact with other infected people in Damascus and its countryside.

The ministry added that the total number of the coronavirus cases in Syria has reached 219, of which 83 have recovered and seven have passed away.

The first case of coronavirus was registered in Syria on Mar. 22, 2020, in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was registered seven days later.

