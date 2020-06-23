Ala: Extending European Sanctions on Syria and Caesar Act Constitute Crime Against Humanity

Hussam Eddin Ala has lambasted the EU for extending their sanctions on Syria, at the same time as the implementation of the Caesar Act and while the country tackles the coronavirus writes SANA.

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Hussam Eddin Ala, said that European Union’s extensions of the unilateral coercive measures on Syria amid the coronavirus pandemic, in parallel with the US applying the so-called “Caesar Act,” constitute a crime against humanity.

In a statement on Monday, before the Human Rights Council passed Britain’s draft resolution about the state of human rights in Syria, Ala denounced the Council resolutions for ignoring the American practices and statements, which seek to prolong the humanitarian crisis in Syria through the so-called Caesar Act, the looting of oil, and the burning of crops.

Ala underlined that addressing the humanitarian crises, which the Syrian people are enduring cannot be done with conferences held without presence of the Syrian government nor through pressure on the United Nations to prevent it from supporting the development efforts, or hindering the reconstruction process, or by politicizing humanitarian aid and diverting it to areas where terrorists are active.

He stressed that the Council has ignored the war crimes that the Turkish regime has committed by destroying historical heritage, looting economic resources, and applying systematic Turkification measures in northern Syria. In addition to ignoring the threats posed to Syrian unity and territorial integrity by the US and the support provided by US occupation forces to separatist militias in the southeast of Syria and terrorist groups in al-Tanf and al-Rukban.

Ala added that the Turkish regime is violating the Astana and Sochi agreements by providing direct military support and protection to Takfiri organizations such as Jabhat al-Nusra, as well as the participation of the Turkish occupation forces in terrorist operations, in addition to making Idleb a hotbed of international terrorism.

