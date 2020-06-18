Russia, China: US Sanctions on Syria Increase Suffering of Its People

Representatives or Russia and China have condemned the recent sanctions imposed on Syria by the US, saying that they well hurt the already struggling Syrian people writes SANA.

UN representatives of Russia and China asserted that the US sanctions against Syria target the Syrian people and increase their suffering and the continuation of these sanctions represent an unethical act in light of Syria’s combat of the coronavirus pandemic similar to the rest of the world’s countries.

In a statement during a Security Council session, Russia’s Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, noted that the US sanctions, or the so-called “Caesar Act,” on Syria increase the suffering of the Syrians.

Russia Today quoted Nebenzia as saying, “According to what we have heard, the US officials boast that their sanctions in particular have resulted in the deterioration of the socio-economic conditions of the Syrian people.”

He added that the European Union extended its unilateral measures against Syria in late May, while Russia has repeatedly declared that these measures harm the Syrian economy and hinder the provision of humanitarian aid to the Syrian citizens.

In a similar statement, China’s Representative to the UN Zhang Jun called on the US to lift the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria, and he called for progress to be achieved in the political process for resolving the crisis in the country.

He said, “We urge the United States to actively respond to the urgent appeal made by the UN Secretary-General and the UN Special Envoy for Syria to immediately lift unilateral sanctions.”

Adding, “China firmly believes that the political process in Syria should not stop under any circumstances.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.